A cold morning, but great this afternoon and Friday

Good Thursday. It is quite chilly this morning. Grab your coat on the way out. Temps are in the 20s and 30s this morning. It should be a wonderful afternoon with the temp getting to 57 this afternoon. Tonight will not be as cold, but still chilly in the mid 30s by Friday morning.

Friday should be a great day. We will make it to a toasty 66 under sunny skies Friday afternoon.

Saturday will see increasing clouds with highs making it to the low 60s. Light scattered showers will pop up late afternoon into the evening. Amounts will be very light.

Sunday we take the warm weather to another level, The high will reach 70 Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

All next week temps will make it to the low 70s. Mornings will be mild with lows in the low 50s. I don't expect much rain next week other than a few light showers Wednesday.

THURSDAY: