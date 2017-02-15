UPDATE: Reward offered in Walker County for cow killer

UPDATE: A reward is being offered to anyone who can help the Walker County Sheriff's Office find the person or persons responsible for killing several cows earlier this month.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says a concerned citizen is offering the reward to the first person who comes forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for brutally killing cows at a farm in the Kensington Road area the Sunday before Valentine's Day.

The amount being offered as a reward is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Walker County CID unit at 706-638-1909 or Detective Andy Cash at 706-639-0898.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Walker County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person or persons responsible for killing several cows over the weekend.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says the cows were killed and mutilated in the Kensington Road and Highway 193 area near Walker County Fire Station #9 late Sunday night.

The Sheriff says a white male in a dull green compact car was seen in the area and may be a person of interest.

Farming is the main source of income for the Butler Family. Wesley Butler said if the people responsible wanted the meat so badly all they had to do was ask him.

“Whoever done this is a low done person in my book. If they want something to eat, come see me,” said Butler.

Every day Wesley Butler wakes up early to feed his cattle. Earlier this week he had a hunch something was wrong on his way to the pasture. “Seen their footprints. Walked in the mud. And I looked and saw it was shot and they left it.”

He found two of his calves shot. One was mutilated for its meat. The legs were sawed off, guts ripped out, and shoulders butchered into pieces. “Animal cruelty in the state of Georgia. Felony. We are looking for two people we believe is responsible with the evidence we collected,” said Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

Farming is how the family makes their living. Two dead calves are a huge loss to the family owned and operated farm. “Anytime you lose, whether they are little when they are born or big. It don't matter. We lose money either way,” said Butler.

The calves weighed nearly 800 pounds. “$1,800 a piece I could have got out of them. Now I got 0.”

Butler was getting the calves ready to be butchered. They were boarded for feeding to put extra weight on. “A lot of feed in them. Feed for 120 days to get them fat. Ready to eat. They were going to the slaughter house in April. Nearly a month away. They were ready to eat.”

The family plans to install security cameras on the property. Until then, Butler and the sheriff's department are asking anyone with information to come forward. “It is sad to see someone like this family who would give the shirt off their back to help someone or feed them if they were hungry to become a victim like this,” said Sheriff Wilson.

