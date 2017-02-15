UPDATE: 14th lawsuit filed in Woodmore Bus Crash

UPDATE: As of May 4, 2017, two additional lawsuits have been filed against Hamilton County Schools, Durham School Bus Services, and Johnthony Walker in connection to the Woodmore Bus Crash that killed six students.

This brings the total number of lawsuits connected to the Woodmore Crash to 14.

PREVIOUS STORY: The 12th civil suit against Durham Bus Services and school bus driver Johnthony Walker was filed earlier this week.

The lawsuit, brought by the mother and family of D'Myunn Lamar Brown, seeks compensation for funeral expenses and emotional pain for the loss of life and appears to leave the amount to the "discretion of the jury" in the case.

Earlier this week, lawyers for Walker and Durham asked that civil litigation be put on hold to protect his constitutional rights during his criminal case.

PREVIOUS STORY: An additional lawsuit has been filed in connection to the Woodmore bus crash that killed six children in November 2016.

The addition makes 11 total lawsuits filed against Durham School Services and Johnthony Walker, the driver of the bus.

Stick with Channel 3 for the latest developments on this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two more lawsuits have been filed in connection to the Woodmore Bus Crash that killed six children in November of 2016.

The lawsuits are now up to 10 filed against Durham School Services and Johnthony Walker, the driver of the bus.

The lawsuits were filed by Antoine Armour, the father of D'Myunn Brown, one of the six killed in the crash. The second by Stephanie Griffith, the mother of Darrian Griffith, 9, he was injured in the crash.

Read both lawsuits below: