Chattanooga is one of the least healthy cities in America

By WRCB Staff
Source: WalletHub
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A new survey shows Chattanooga is one of the least healthy cities in the country.

Wallethub based the survey on places that promote wellness and have nutritious food and recreational facilities. To determine which areas are the healthiest, officials compared 150 of the most populated u.s. Cities across 34 key indicators of good health.

Chattanooga came in at 132 out of 150 and the healthiest city according to the survey is San Francisco, California. While the least healthiest city is Detroit, Michigan. Knoxville ranked 72nd, Nashville ranked 99th, and Memphis ranked 147th.

Healthiest Cities

Least Healthy Cities

1

 San Francisco, CA

141 

Augusta, GA

Salt Lake City, UT

142 

Toledo, OH

Scottsdale, AZ

143 

Newark, NJ

4

 Seattle, WA

144 

North Las Vegas, NV

Portland, OR

145 

Corpus Christi, TX

Irvine, CA

146 

Shreveport, LA

Huntington Beach, CA

147 

Laredo, TX

Honolulu, HI

148 

Memphis, TN

Washington, DC

149

 Brownsville, TX

10 

Santa Clarita, CA

150

 Detroit, MI

