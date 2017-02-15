Chattanooga is one of the least healthy cities in America

A new survey shows Chattanooga is one of the least healthy cities in the country.

Wallethub based the survey on places that promote wellness and have nutritious food and recreational facilities. To determine which areas are the healthiest, officials compared 150 of the most populated u.s. Cities across 34 key indicators of good health.

Chattanooga came in at 132 out of 150 and the healthiest city according to the survey is San Francisco, California. While the least healthiest city is Detroit, Michigan. Knoxville ranked 72nd, Nashville ranked 99th, and Memphis ranked 147th.