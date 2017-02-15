From felon to fashion: 'Hot convict' Jeremy Meeks sizzles in fas - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

From felon to fashion: 'Hot convict' Jeremy Meeks sizzles in fashion show debut

Jeremy Meeks, the model who was referred to as "the hot felon," walks in the Philipp Plein fashion show in New York. AP photos Jeremy Meeks, the model who was referred to as "the hot felon," walks in the Philipp Plein fashion show in New York. AP photos
Jeremy Meeks, the model who was referred to as "the hot felon," poses backstage before the Philipp Plein fashion show. AP photo Jeremy Meeks, the model who was referred to as "the hot felon," poses backstage before the Philipp Plein fashion show. AP photo

By Suzanne Nuyen, TODAY

(NBC News) - In case you were wondering what "hot convict" Jeremy Meeks has been up to since his mugshot went viral three years ago, he just made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

Jeremy "prison bae" Meeks proved anything can happen after you become a meme when he signed on with White Cross Management while still serving time for gun possession.

Since then, he's been keeping fans updated on his modeling endeavors on his Instagram.

The so-called "world's hottest felon" opened Phillip Plein's runway show on Tuesday night in a chic, all black outfit that featured a luxurious fur hood.

Meeks showed off the bad boy vibe that catapulted him into internet fame for a front row that included Tiffany Trump, Madonna and Kylie Jenner.

Meeks is certainly starting to make his mark in the fashion world.

We're looking forward to his next project, which will hopefully let him leave any mugshot mentions out of his name!

