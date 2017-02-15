Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Kate Upton is so nice she's made the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover thrice.

Upton has become only the fourth woman to grace the cover three times. This year, she's making the splash with three different covers.

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Other notables in this year's edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

The issue hit newsstands on Wednesday.

___

Online:

http://www.si.com/swimsuit

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.