Kate Upton three-peats as SI's swimsuit queen

NEW YORK (AP) - Kate Upton is so nice she's made the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover thrice.

Upton has become only the fourth woman to grace the cover three times. This year, she's making the splash with three different covers.

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Other notables in this year's edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

The issue hit newsstands on Wednesday.

