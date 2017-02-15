Man leaves keys in unlocked truck; returns to find it missing

Dalton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in the theft of a pickup truck.

The truck was stolen last week from a Mohawk Industries facility and was recovered after being abandoned later in the day, according to DPD spokesman Bruce Frazier.

The suspect in the case fled from a Whitfield County deputy, who later recovered surveillance video of the suspect from a nearby convenience store.

The victim reported that he parked his truck, a 1999 white Ford 150 Lariat, in an employee parking lot at the Mohawk facility on South Hamilton Street February 8.

Police report the truck was left unlocked with the keys inside. When the victim returned to the parking lot shortly before 3:00 pm he discovered the truck was missing.

A Dalton officer recovered surveillance video of a blue Nissan pickup truck pulling up next to the victim’s truck in the parking lot that appeared to have two men inside. The truck was then taken. Earlier in the day, a similar blue Nissan pickup truck was reported stolen to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

Shortly after 4:00 pm, a property owner reported finding the victim’s white F150 abandoned on his property off of Bud Holland Road in Whitfield County. The property owner told a deputy that he saw fresh tire tracks and followed them approximately 25 yards into the woods and found the truck. He also saw a white male walking away from the area.

The deputy spotted the suspect, who fled on foot. The man wore an orange t-shirt and khaki work pants and a baseball cap. A search of the area was unsuccessful, the deputy was able to recover surveillance pictures of the suspect from a convenience store nearby on Coogler Road.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to please contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 253.