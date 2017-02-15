Wet roads this morning, cool and breezy this afternoon

Good Wednesday. After starting off with some good rain and wet roads, we will probably need jackets this afternoon into tonight. We will be cool and breezy today with the high reaching 54 and winds from the north at 10-15 mph. Tonight the chilly air keeps moving in. Temps tonight will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will overall be a good day. After the chilly start, temps will climb to a comfortable 57 with sunshine in the afternoon.

Friday will start cold in the low to mid-30s. By the afternoon, however, light south winds will allow a warm up that will see us climbing into the mid-60s.

This weekend will be a warm one. Saturday temps will range from 41 in the morning to 61 in the afternoon. We will see clouds building Saturday afternoon, and even have a chance for a few rain showers late Saturday.

Sunday will be warm and dry. Expect a few clouds with a high of 71 Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks to be warm and dry. I expect highs to be in the low 70s all next week. The average high for this time of year is about 57 degrees.

