Your dreams have come true, thanks to Taco Bell

Taco Bell lovers will soon be able to tie the knot at a taco bell in Las Vegas.

Beginning this summer, couples will be able to hold their weddings at Taco Bell's Cantina flagship restaurant in Las Vegas, which opened last fall.

For $600, the wedding package includes a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, wedding bouquet made of sauce packets, "Just Married" t-shirts and Taco Bell-branded champagne flutes.

Taco Bell will then cover the newlywed's first meal - a twelve-pack of tacos and a cinnabon delights cake.

Interested couples can enter to win an all-expense paid trip to Vegas to be the first to get married in the restaurant.

To find out how to enter, visit tacobell.com/loveandtacos.