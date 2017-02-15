Candy spill causes Ridgecut backup

UPDATE: I-24 East and Westbound are now reopened. Roads are slick this morning, please slow down and be careful.

PREVIOUS STORY: I-24 East and Westbound are down to one lane due to an earlier wreck. Chattanooga Police confirm there are no injuries reported. The wreck involves a delivery truck versus a power pole. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

PREVIOUS STORY: A semi carrying its load crashed on the I-24 Ridgecut early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. near Westside Drive.

A fitting end to Valentine's Day, the cargo spill consisted of Jolly Ranchers candy.

No one was injured in the crash. Officials tell us they suspect slick roads were at play.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story continues to develop.