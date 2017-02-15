UPDATE: CPD makes arrest in Valentine's Day shooting

UPDATE: Chattanooga police arrested a man Thursday for a shooting that happened on Valentine's Day.

Police say 23-year-old Roland Price is accused of shooting a man in the 800 block of W. 14th Street Court Tuesday night.

The victim told police he heard several gunshots in the area before he realized he was hit.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle and treated for a non life-threatening wound.

Price is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault,Felony Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Court records show Price has faced dozens of charges in the past.

He is due in court on March 23.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are responding to a person shot call that came in late Valentine's Day evening.

Officers were called to the 800 block of W 14th Street Court just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers also responded to a local hospital, as the victim was taken there by personal vehicle.

The victim has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information at this time. The Violent Crime Bureau is investigating. If you have any information that may help, you're asked to call 698-2525.