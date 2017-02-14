UPDATE: Tennessee children found safe; parents in custody

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report that young Lillyanna and Ryder Beneke have been safely found.

Their parents, who do not have custody of the two children, are in police custody.

The children were found around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after police received a tip that they were inside the home in Antioch that their parents were renting. Both children were unharmed, according to WSMV.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said the parents are being taken to the Cheatham County Jail and will be charged with felony custodial interference.

The TBI said both parents are addicted to heroin and meth. A court granted emergency custody of the children to the state.

According to the TBI, both Cody and Danielle Beneke have violent criminal histories and had outstanding criminal warrants.

Lillyanna Beneke is a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 3' tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Ryder Beneke is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 3' tall and weighs 30 pounds.

They may be driving a green Buick Sedan or white van with South Carolina plates and may be in the area of Mt. Juliet or Hermitage.

If you have seen the children or either of the Beneke's please call Cheatham County Sheriff at 615-792-2098 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

