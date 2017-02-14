UPDATE: Local man convicted of plotting terror attack sentenced to nearly 20 years

UPDATE: The local man convicted of plotting a terror attack in New York, Robert Doggart, has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Wednesday evening.

United States District Judge Curtis L. Collier ordered Doggart to serve a maximum sentence of 235 months, or 19 years and seven months in prison.

Doggart, a former 2014 congressional candidate and Tennessee Valley Authority engineer, was convicted of plotting an attack on a Muslin mosque in Islamberg, NY in February after an eight-day trial. Doggart believed Islamberg was a training ground for terrorists and wanted to see if its members were gong to attack New York City or poison the Delaware River.

Doggart's family members and Islamberg community members filled nearly every seat in the courtroom where Doggart learned his fate.

Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, an Islamberg attorney, said the ruling comes at a bittersweet time in America.

"As the judge said this was a crime not just against the community of Islamberg, but it was a crime by Robert Doggart against the United States of America," said Amatul-Wadud. "People who believe that they're above the law nothing you do or say will humble them and that's what we've seen this afternoon."

Many of Doggart's family members left the courthouse in tears, and did not want to talk about the ruling.

"Sorry we don't have any comments. Thank you," said Doggart's sister.

Doggart was arrested on April 10, 2015.

In February, jurors found Doggart guilty on all counts, including solicitation to commit a civil rights violation and solicitation to commit arson of a building. Judge Collier later dismissed two counts of making threats in interstate commerce, because there wasn't enough evidence.

During the sentencing hearing, Doggart apologized to the Islamberg community, saying he was trying to draw attention to possible dangers to New York.

But Amatul-Wadud did not believe the apology was sincere.

"If someone had the audacity to do what he planned then with that comes a sense of entitlement that he had every right to do what he did and that's what his apology sounded like. It sounded flat and fell on its face."

Judge Collier considered Doggart's work history, clean record, along with his mental and physical health conditions. Collier acknowledged Doggart has a heart condition and suffers from a lifelong Narcissistic personality disorder, but said it doesn't justify his plans to attack. Collier explained the court believed Doggart was fully competent, and that his disorder did not significantly reduce hid mindset.

Collier also said the court believed there was a significant risk to society regarding Doggart's plans.

Amatul-Wadud said the judge's ruling comes at a bittersweet time in America, but she and many others hopes the ruling serves as a reminder to everyone across the nation.

"This punishment given out today is a warning for those who think the way this man thinks people and is a reassurance for people to practice their faith and want to do so and safety and security allotted by the laws of this land."

One of Doggart's attorney's said they do plan to appeal the judge's ruling.

PREVIOUS STORY: A judge dismissed two counts against a Signal Mountain man who was convicted of plotting to attack a Muslim community.

Sixty-five-year-old Robert Doggart plotted to blow up a mosque in New York.

Jurors found Doggart guilty on all counts, including solicitation to commit a civil rights violation and solicitation to commit arson of a building.

However, the judge dismissed counts three and four of making threats in interstate commerce, stating there wasn't enough evidence.

Here's is the order issued by United States District Judge Curtis L. Collier:

PREVIOUS STORY: A jury that had been deliberating for three days on the fate of Robert Doggart reached a verdict Thursday.

Jurors found Doggart guilty on all counts after nearly 20 hours of deliberation. Doggart was accused of plotting a terror attack on a New York mosque.

Doggart's sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 31st at 2 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Jurors were still unable to decide a verdict for a man accused of plotting a terror attack and will try again on Thursday.

Jurors told the judge in a note that they could not make a decision "honestly and in good conscience."

Prosecutors asked the jurors to continue to deliberate, while the defense wanted the judge to declare a mistrial.

The judge said it is too soon to declare a mistrial and wants the jurors to come back on Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Jurors are expected to reconvene Wednesday at 9:00am, when they will deliberate for a short time before taking another break. They will meet again after lunch to resume deliberations.

It'll be at least another day before a jury decides the fate of a Signal Mountain man accused of planning an attack against a Muslim community in New York.

Sixty-five-year-old Robert Doggart has been on trial since February 6.

Jurors spent seven hours deliberating on Tuesday before a judge announced they would be going home for the night.

Court will reconvene on Wednesday.

