Problems at downtown wedding venue found by city nearly a year ago

Days after a Chattanooga wedding venue abruptly canceled events leaving brides scrambling, Channel 3 has learned the city uncovered problems with the building the venue was in nearly a year ago.

Meredith Leastman, owner of the V on Market, told Channel 3 she had to call off all scheduled events in 2017 because of structural issues with the building she rents.

A city document shows an inspector visited the property at 138 Market Street in April 2016.

The document states work was being done in the space without a permit and the ramp into the building was failing.

It also says the property owner was notified by the fire marshal.

In February 2017, Channel 3 was contacted by a mother of a bride who booked the venue for her daughter's wedding reception.

The event was scheduled for the end of May but the mother, Jill Kelly, became concerned when she was unable to get in touch with Leastman.

With her daughter's big day just three months away, Kelly says she was left with no choice but to find a backup plan.

Leastman eventually responded to Kelly and to Channel 3 and said she had been ill. She also confirmed she canceled events at the venue and said the situation was "out of her control."

The wedding venue owner promised to refund the brides' deposits.

Channel 3 has tried to get in touch with the owner of the building but he did not immediately respond.

