Suspect arrested in string of burglaries at Orchard Knob Elementary

A man has been arrested in connection to a series of burglaries that occurred at Orchard Knob Elementary.

Police say a joint effort between Neighborhood Policing and Investigations Officers led to the arrest. Police caught the suspect, Adrian Morrison, 35, burglarizing the school Monday night around 11 p.m. Officers had kept a close eye one the area around the school due to previous burglary reports but school administrators. Officers observed the suspect tossing a bag over a fence surrounding the school then climbing the fence. As officers approached Morrison he fled on foot. Morrison was apprehended after a short pursuit.

Officers were able to recover stolen items such as a flat screen television and laptop that was taken from Orchard Knob.

Morrison admitted to officers he had taken the television and laptop. He is also connected to burglaries that occurred on February 8th, 10th, and 13th. Items reported stolen in those burglary calls also include televisions and laptops.

Morrison has been charged with four counts of Burglary and four counts of Theft of Property