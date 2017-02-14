SEC Releases Conference Spring Game air dates and times

Charlotte, N.C. (Southeastern Conference) -- For the second straight year, every Southeastern Conference Spring Football Game will be televised live on a national network. SEC Network's coverage begins with the South Carolina Spring Game on Saturday, April 1 and continues for five consecutive weeks. Every game will also be available through connected devices on the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

Sat., April 1, 2 p.m. South Carolina Spring Game: Garnet-Black Spring Game SEC Network

Fri., April 7, 7:30 p.m. Florida Spring Game: Orange & Blue Debut SEC Network

Sat., April 8, 12:00 p.m. Ole Miss Spring Game: Grove Bowl SEC Network

2:00 p.m.Texas A&M Spring Game ESPNU

2:00 p.m. Auburn Spring Game: A-Day SEC Network

4:00 p.m. Mississippi State Spring Game: Maroon-White Game SEC Network

Fri., April 14, 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Spring Game: Kentucky Blue-White Game SEC Network

Sat., April 15, 2:00 p.m. Missouri Spring Game: Black & Gold Game Network

Sat., April 22, 2:00 p.m. Georgia Spring Game: G-Day SEC Network

3:00 p.m. Alabama Spring Game: A-Day ESPN

4:00 p.m. Tennessee Spring Game: Orange & White Game SEC Network

8:00 p.m. LSU Spring Game: National L-Day Game SEC Network

Sat., April 29, 1:00 p.m. Arkansas Spring Game: Red-White Spring Game SEC Network