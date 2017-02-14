SEC Releases Conference Spring Game air dates and times - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SEC Releases Conference Spring Game air dates and times

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Charlotte, N.C. (Southeastern Conference) --  For the second straight year, every Southeastern Conference Spring Football Game will be televised live on a national network. SEC Network's coverage begins with the South Carolina Spring Game on Saturday, April 1 and continues for five consecutive weeks. Every game will also be available through connected devices on the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

Sat., April 1, 2 p.m. South Carolina Spring Game: Garnet-Black Spring Game SEC Network

Fri., April 7, 7:30 p.m. Florida Spring Game: Orange & Blue Debut SEC Network

Sat., April 8, 12:00 p.m. Ole Miss Spring Game: Grove Bowl SEC Network

                   2:00 p.m.Texas A&M Spring Game ESPNU

                   2:00 p.m. Auburn Spring Game: A-Day SEC Network

                   4:00 p.m. Mississippi State Spring Game: Maroon-White Game SEC Network

Fri., April 14, 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Spring Game: Kentucky Blue-White Game SEC Network

Sat., April 15, 2:00 p.m. Missouri Spring Game: Black & Gold Game Network

Sat., April 22, 2:00 p.m. Georgia Spring Game: G-Day SEC Network

                     3:00 p.m. Alabama Spring Game: A-Day ESPN

                     4:00 p.m. Tennessee Spring Game: Orange & White Game SEC Network

                     8:00 p.m. LSU Spring Game: National L-Day Game SEC Network

Sat., April 29, 1:00 p.m. Arkansas Spring Game: Red-White Spring Game SEC Network

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.