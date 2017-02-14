Dolly Parton unveils her favorite love songs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dolly Parton unveils her favorite love songs

By WBIR
Dolly Parton. AP photo Dolly Parton. AP photo

WBIR - Just in time for Valentine's Day, Dolly Parton is sharing her favorite love songs. 

The Spotify playlist features 10 songs from throughout Dolly's career including Here You Come Again, Islands in the Stream, and her own country rendition of I Will Always Love You.

"We wish you joy and happiness, but above all this we wish you LOVE! Relax and enjoy 10 of the most adored long songs by the queen of Country, Dolly Parton," the playlist description says. 

Click here to go to the playlist. 

Dolly Partons Love Songs Playlist:

  1. Here You Come Again
  2. Pure and Simple
  3. Islands in the Stream
  4. You're the Only One
  5. Say Forever You'll Be Mine
  6. It's All Wrong, but It's All Right
  7. Head Over High Heels
  8. From Here to the Moon and Back
  9. Love is Like a Butterly
  10. I Will Always Love You 

WBIR contributed to this story 

