Man accused of using fraudulent credit cards at over 50 Walmarts arrested in Chattanooga

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Georgia man accused of using fraudulent credit cards at a number of Walmarts in Tennessee and pocketing over $100,000 is now behind bars.

CPD dispatched an officer to the Lookout Valley Walmart on 3550 Cummings Highway in reference to a possible fraud incident. Once at the store, the officer spoke with loss prevention and said there is a man, William Tweedell, 26,  using a fraudulent items, including iPads and gift cards. Tweedell was allowed to finish the purchase totaling over $6300. Before leaving the store Tweedell was detained.

While in custody, the officer found multiple Walmart gift cards, a fake Illinois ID with the name Johnathan Reed with a picture of Tweedell.

Tweedell was charged with Theft over $100,000, Criminal Simulation, Criminal Impersonation, and Fraudulent use of a Credit Card. 

