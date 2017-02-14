UPDATE: I-24 eastbound re-opened after crash and vehicle fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: I-24 eastbound re-opened after crash and vehicle fire

UPDATE: A crash and the resulting vehicle fire closed several lanes of Interstate 24 eastbound near the Moore Road exit Tuesday afternoon.

The road has been since been re-opened to traffic.

Traffic was backed up for several miles from the shutdown. TDOT was able to open the roadway by about 3:00pm.

Drivers should expect delays and if possible, use an alternate route. The South Terrace ramp to Interstate 24 is also closed.

There's currently no word on injuries.

