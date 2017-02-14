UPDATE: Valentine's Day fight over woman prompts school lockdown

UPDATE: A little before noon Tuesday police were called about a domestic disturbance in the parking lot at Nolan Elementary in Signal Mountain.

Signal Mountain Police Capt. Scott Ogrodowczyk tells Channel 3 that an estranged husband and wife were at the school and the soon-to-be ex-wife came with her current boyfriend. The wife was inside the school and the boyfriend was in the car on the far end of the parking lot.

The husband spotted the boyfriend and they got into a scuffle. No students were involved – no children were even outside.



The school went on lockdown, but returned to normal after police arrived and secured the scene.

No one was seriously hurt. Both men were detained by police.