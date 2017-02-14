Worldwide event helps make talking about violence against women easier

Organizers hope events like these will make such a heavy topic easier to talk about.

It's called One Billion Rising, a dance party that is held in hundreds of cities around the world to raise awareness about violence against women.

That's because statistics show one in three women will be beaten or raped in their lifetime, totaling one billion women and girls.

This event was started five years ago and has become the largest global initiative for this cause.

One organizer we spoke with hope it will make the conversation easier among women.

"It's all about stopping the shame. One in three, I'll raise my hand, I'm one. I was sexually assaulted and he said don't tell anybody. And for a while I didn't and then it dawned on me, I shouldn't be ashamed. He should," Bergan Aldahir with Partnership FCA said.

Another interesting statistic, one in two deaf women will be beaten or raped in their lifetime.

