Where to vote March 7

Election Day for the city of Chattanooga is March 7, and Incumbent Mayor Andy Berke faces three challengers; former City Councilman Larry Grohn, former City Councilman David Crockett and architectural consultant Chris Long.
Other races include Chattanooga City Council seats for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.
Candidates for District 3 (Ken Smith), District 4 (Darrin Ledford) and District 6 (Carol Berz) are running unopposed.
Voting locations in Chattanooga:
- Airport - Shepherd Recreation Center 2124 E. Shepherd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Alton Park 1 & 2 - The Bethlehem Center 200 W. 38th St. Chattanooga, TN 37410
- Amnicola - Chattanooga Fire Station 10 910 Wisdom St. Chattanooga, TN 37406
- Avondale YFC - 1305 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37406
- Bonny Oaks - Washington Hill Recreation 4628 Oakwood Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416
- Brainerd - Brainerd Baptist Crossroads (BX) 4011 Austin St. Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Brainerd Hills - Alahambra Shrine Temple 1000 Alhambra Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Bushtown - Carver Community Center 600 N. Orchard Knob Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Concord 1,2,3,4,5,6 & 7 - Concord Baptist 7025 East Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Courthouse 1 & 2 - Olivet Baptist Church(Kingdom Center) 730 E. ML King Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37403
- Dalewood - New Hope Baptist 3777 Wilcox Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Downtown 1 & 2 - Boynton Terrace Senior Neighbor Center 957 Boynton Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Dupont - The Gathering 4445 Hixson Pk. Hixson, TN 37343
- East Brainerd 1 & 2 - Covenant Presbyterian 8451 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- East Chattanooga 1 & 2 - East Chattanooga Recreation Center 2409 Dodson Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37406
- East Lake - East Lake Recreation Center 3601 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37407
- Eastdale - Eastdale Recreation Center 1314 Moss St. Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Eastgate 1 & 2 - New Covenant Fellowship 1326 North Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Eastside 1 & 2 - McGilvray Gym 1800 Kirby Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Glenwood - Glenwood Recreation Center 2610 East 3rd St. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Harrison 6 - Harrison Ruritan Club 5709 Tyner Ln. Harrison, TN 37341
- Hixson 1 & 2 - Hixson First Baptist 5800 Grubb Rd. Hixson, TN 37343
- Hixson 3 - Burks United Methodist 6433 Hixson Pk. Hixson, TN 37343
- Kingspoint 1, 2 & 3 - Oakwood Baptist (Gym) 4501 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416
- Lake Hills - Northminster Presbyterian 4791 Hal Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416
- Lookout Valley 1 - John A. Patten Recreation Center 3202 Kellys Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37419
- Lupton City - Lupton Drive Baptist 859 Lupton Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37415
- Missionary Ridge - Miss. Ridge Neighborhood Assoc (Old Firehall) 36 Sheridan Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Moccasin Bend - North Chattanooga Recreation Center 406 May St. Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Mountain Creek 1 & 3 - Mtn. Creek Church of Christ 985 Runyan Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Murray Hills 1 & 2 - St Thaddaeus Episcopal 4300 Locksley Ln. Chattanooga, TN 37416
- North Chattanooga 1 & 2 - Knights of Columbus 313 Sylvan St. Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Northgate 1 & 2 - Stu. Hgts. Bapt. Church North Campus 1505 Cloverdale Dr. Hixson, TN 37343
- Northwoods 1 & 2 - Calvary Baptist Church 5201 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37415
- Ooltewah 3 - Seventh-Day Adventist (Gym) 9209 Amos Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363
- Ridgedale 1 & 2 - Highland Park Community Center 1714 Duncan Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Riverview - Northside Presbyterian Church 923 Mississippi Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37405
- St Elmo 1 - South Chattanooga Recreation Center 1151 West 40th St. Chattanooga, TN 37410
- Stuart Heights - Rivermont Presbyterian 3319 Hixson Pk. Chattanooga, TN 37415
- Summit 1 & 4 - Silverdale Cumberland Presbyterian 7407 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Tyner 1 & 2 - Tyner-East Brainerd Recreation Center 6900 Ty-Hi Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Woodmore 1 & 2 - Brainerd Recreation Center 1010 North Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411