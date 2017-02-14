Where to vote March 7 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

DECISION 2017

Where to vote March 7

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Election Day for the city of Chattanooga is March 7, and Incumbent Mayor Andy Berke faces three challengers; former City Councilman Larry Grohn, former City Councilman David Crockett and architectural consultant Chris Long.

READ MORE | More ideas from Chattanooga mayoral candidates

Other races include  Chattanooga City Council seats for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Candidates for District 3 (Ken Smith), District 4 (Darrin Ledford) and District 6 (Carol Berz) are running unopposed.

FIND YOUR DISTRICT | Chattanooga City Council map

Voting locations in Chattanooga:

  • Airport - Shepherd Recreation Center 2124 E. Shepherd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
  • Alton Park 1 & 2 - The Bethlehem Center 200 W. 38th St. Chattanooga, TN 37410
  • Amnicola - Chattanooga Fire Station 10 910 Wisdom St. Chattanooga, TN 37406
  • Avondale YFC - 1305 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37406
  • Bonny Oaks - Washington Hill Recreation 4628 Oakwood Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416
  • Brainerd - Brainerd Baptist Crossroads (BX) 4011 Austin St. Chattanooga, TN 37411
  • Brainerd Hills - Alahambra Shrine Temple 1000 Alhambra Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421
  • Bushtown - Carver Community Center 600 N. Orchard Knob Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
  • Concord 1,2,3,4,5,6 & 7 - Concord Baptist 7025 East Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
  • Courthouse 1 & 2 - Olivet Baptist Church(Kingdom Center) 730 E. ML King Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37403
  • Dalewood - New Hope Baptist 3777 Wilcox Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37411
  • Downtown 1 & 2 - Boynton Terrace Senior Neighbor Center 957 Boynton Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37402
  • Dupont - The Gathering 4445 Hixson Pk. Hixson, TN 37343
  • East Brainerd 1 & 2 - Covenant Presbyterian 8451 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
  • East Chattanooga 1 & 2 - East Chattanooga Recreation Center 2409 Dodson Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37406
  • East Lake - East Lake Recreation Center 3601 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37407
  • Eastdale - Eastdale Recreation Center 1314 Moss St. Chattanooga, TN 37411
  • Eastgate 1 & 2 - New Covenant Fellowship 1326 North Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411
  • Eastside 1 & 2 - McGilvray Gym 1800 Kirby Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
  • Glenwood - Glenwood Recreation Center 2610 East 3rd St. Chattanooga, TN 37404
  • Harrison 6 - Harrison Ruritan Club 5709 Tyner Ln. Harrison, TN 37341
  • Hixson 1 & 2 - Hixson First Baptist 5800 Grubb Rd. Hixson, TN 37343
  • Hixson 3 - Burks United Methodist 6433 Hixson Pk. Hixson, TN 37343
  • Kingspoint 1, 2 & 3 - Oakwood Baptist (Gym) 4501 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416
  • Lake Hills - Northminster Presbyterian 4791 Hal Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416
  • Lookout Valley 1 - John A. Patten Recreation Center 3202 Kellys Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37419
  • Lupton City - Lupton Drive Baptist 859 Lupton Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37415
  • Missionary Ridge - Miss. Ridge Neighborhood Assoc (Old Firehall) 36 Sheridan Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
  • Moccasin Bend - North Chattanooga Recreation Center 406 May St. Chattanooga, TN 37405
  • Mountain Creek 1 & 3 - Mtn. Creek Church of Christ 985 Runyan Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37405
  • Murray Hills 1 & 2 - St Thaddaeus Episcopal 4300 Locksley Ln. Chattanooga, TN 37416
  • North Chattanooga 1 & 2 - Knights of Columbus 313 Sylvan St. Chattanooga, TN 37405
  • Northgate 1 & 2 - Stu. Hgts. Bapt. Church North Campus 1505 Cloverdale Dr. Hixson, TN 37343
  • Northwoods 1 & 2 - Calvary Baptist Church 5201 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37415
  • Ooltewah 3 - Seventh-Day Adventist (Gym) 9209 Amos Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363
  • Ridgedale 1 & 2 - Highland Park Community Center 1714 Duncan Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
  • Riverview - Northside Presbyterian Church 923 Mississippi Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37405
  • St Elmo 1 - South Chattanooga Recreation Center 1151 West 40th St. Chattanooga, TN 37410
  • Stuart Heights - Rivermont Presbyterian 3319 Hixson Pk. Chattanooga, TN 37415
  • Summit 1 & 4 - Silverdale Cumberland Presbyterian 7407 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421
  • Tyner 1 & 2 - Tyner-East Brainerd Recreation Center 6900 Ty-Hi Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421
  • Woodmore 1 & 2 - Brainerd Recreation Center 1010 North Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.