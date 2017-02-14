Where to vote March 7

Election Day for the city of Chattanooga is March 7, and Incumbent Mayor Andy Berke faces three challengers; former City Councilman Larry Grohn, former City Councilman David Crockett and architectural consultant Chris Long.

Other races include Chattanooga City Council seats for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Candidates for District 3 (Ken Smith), District 4 (Darrin Ledford) and District 6 (Carol Berz) are running unopposed.

