Vols, Dawgs, and Tide Spring Games will be played on April 22

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Tuesday the SEC announced spring games for all of their schools and all are televised.

Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama all will play on Saturday, April 22nd. Georgia's Spring Game is at 2 p.m. on SEC Network, Alabama will play at 3 p.m. on ESPN, and Tennessee will play at 4 p.m. on SEC Network. 

Here's the full list of SEC Spring Games: 

Date Time (ET) Programming Network
Sat., April 1 2 p.m.

South Carolina Spring Game:

Garnet-Black Spring Game

 SEC Network
Fri., April 7 7:30 p.m.

Florida Spring Game:

Orange & Blue Debut

 SEC Network
Sat., April 8 12:00 p.m.

Ole Miss Spring Game:

Grove Bowl

 SEC Network
2:00 p.m. Texas A&M Spring Game ESPNU
2:00 p.m.

Auburn Spring Game:

A-Day

 SEC Network
4:00 p.m.

Mississippi State Spring Game:

Maroon-White Game

 SEC Network
Fri., April 14 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky Spring Game:

Kentucky Blue-White Game

 SEC Network
Sat., April 15 2:00 p.m.

Missouri Spring Game:

Black & Gold Game

 SEC Network
Sat., April 22 2:00 p.m.

Georgia Spring Game:

G-Day

 SEC Network
3:00 p.m.

Alabama Spring Game:

A-Day

 ESPN
4:00 p.m.

Tennessee Spring Game:

Orange & White Game

 SEC Network
8:00 p.m.

LSU Spring Game:

National L-Day Game

 SEC Network
Sat., April 29 1:00 p.m.

Arkansas Spring Game:

Red-White Spring Game

 SEC Network

Vanderbilt will not have a spring game  

