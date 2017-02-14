Vols, Dawgs, and Tide Spring Games will be played on April 22

Tuesday the SEC announced spring games for all of their schools and all are televised.

Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama all will play on Saturday, April 22nd. Georgia's Spring Game is at 2 p.m. on SEC Network, Alabama will play at 3 p.m. on ESPN, and Tennessee will play at 4 p.m. on SEC Network.

Here's the full list of SEC Spring Games:

Date Time (ET) Programming Network Sat., April 1 2 p.m. South Carolina Spring Game: Garnet-Black Spring Game SEC Network Fri., April 7 7:30 p.m. Florida Spring Game: Orange & Blue Debut SEC Network Sat., April 8 12:00 p.m. Ole Miss Spring Game: Grove Bowl SEC Network 2:00 p.m. Texas A&M Spring Game ESPNU 2:00 p.m. Auburn Spring Game: A-Day SEC Network 4:00 p.m. Mississippi State Spring Game: Maroon-White Game SEC Network Fri., April 14 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Spring Game: Kentucky Blue-White Game SEC Network Sat., April 15 2:00 p.m. Missouri Spring Game: Black & Gold Game SEC Network Sat., April 22 2:00 p.m. Georgia Spring Game: G-Day SEC Network 3:00 p.m. Alabama Spring Game: A-Day ESPN 4:00 p.m. Tennessee Spring Game: Orange & White Game SEC Network 8:00 p.m. LSU Spring Game: National L-Day Game SEC Network Sat., April 29 1:00 p.m. Arkansas Spring Game: Red-White Spring Game SEC Network

Vanderbilt will not have a spring game