One Billion Rising - Chattanooga

This Valentine's Day, many Chattanoogans are taking part in a global initiative to end violence against women.

Today starting at 11 a.m., One Billion Rising will be on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

In 2016, across the world, millions of people from over 200 countries took part in this event across the world.

This is the largest global effort to raise awareness that 1 in 3 women (1 in 2 deaf women) will be beaten or raped during her lifetime. That totals one billion women and girls worldwide.

Chattanooga's "One Billion Rising" event will have live music, lunch and dancing from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Many radio stations across the area will be playing Aretha Franklin's "Respect" at noon.