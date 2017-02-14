Mild and cloudy for Valentine's Day

Good Tuesday. It's good, cold, snuggling weather to start your Valentine's Day with most areas recording temps in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. This afternoon will be mild and cloudy with highs reaching the upper 50s.

Overnight we will see rain showers developing and lasting into early Wednesday morning as an area of low-pressure moves by to the south. Rainfall amounts will average about 1/2", and should be over by 9am. The rest of Wednesday will be cool, dry, and breezy with highs in the low 50s and winds from the north at 10-15 mph.

Thursday the cool weather is still in place. We will start in the low 30s, then warm to about 55 in the afternoon.

Friday will start cold again in the low 30s. We will warm, however, to the mid-60s Friday afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

The weekend will be fairly mild. Saturday will be cloudy with a few light showers on and off through the day. Saturday's high will be 58.

Sunday the warm weather returns with highs in the mid to upper 60s and partly cloudy skies.

David Karnes

