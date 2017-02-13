Man shot during fight on Arlington Avenue

Chattanooga police say a man was shot while a group of people were arguing Monday on Arlington Avenue.

It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police say they arrived at the scene to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police they heard a single gunshot during the argument.

Police are not able to release any information about the suspect at this time.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.