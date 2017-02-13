Local jeweler gives injured fire chief a Valentine's Day surprise like no other

It is a Valentine’s Day surprise like no other. Walker State Prison Fire Chief, Matthew Mann, is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries he received in a recent car accident.

Last week, Channel 3 reported on Chief Mann and his marriage proposal to Jessica Strange, who has been by his side ever since the accident. A local jeweler heard about the engagement, and provided the chief, and his bride-to-be, with a sparkling surprise.

Due to the extent of Chief Mann’s injuries, he still is not able to leave the hospital. Last week, he proposed to Jessica, but said the ring would have to wait, until he is back on his feet. Now, thanks to a local jeweler, his future bride is all smiles.

Chief Matthew Mann spends most of his afternoons in physical therapy, working to regain his strength. On Valentine's eve, his routine was interrupted as surprise visitors entered his hospital room.

The owners of Dayle May Jewelers heard about the chief's recovery, and his engagement, and wanted to do something special. “We try to do things for the community. We really do make an effort,” said owner Jerry Tessmann.

Just in time for Valentines Day, store owner Jerry Tessmann gave Chief Mann an engagement ring, free of charge. “One that has a little bit of charisma. She is going to love it!”

After several days of top-secret planning, involving family members, the Siskin Rehab Center, and Channel 3, Jerry hand-delivered the diamond ring to Chief Mann and his future bride. “We are just thrilled to do this for the both of you, we really are.”

Holding hands, with their fingers interlocked, the couple said words can't express how grateful they are.

“I love it. I love it,” said Jessica Strange.

“Very excited. Very, very excited,” said Chief Matthew Mann.

Now just days from saying "I do", the couple calls this a happy ending to a difficult chapter, as they look ahead to their lives together.

“What we've come through. Joy and happiness,” said Strange.

“Thank you Dayle May Jewelers for the ring and what she has done. I really appreciate it,” said Mann.

With the engagement ring now in place, Jessica is now focused on finding the perfect dress and planning their wedding.

The groom said he's looking forward to setting up the chairs. He smiled and told us, that can be part of his therapy.