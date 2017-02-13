Events cancelled at Chattanooga wedding venue until repairs are made

A Chattanooga wedding venue is causing quite a stir.

Jill Kelly says The V on Market seems to have suddenly shut its doors just months before her daughter’s big day. The event venue was formerly called "The Venue on Market," but the name was changed October 1, according to the owner.

Her daughter, London Germ, lives in North Carolina but is coming home to Chattanooga to get married on May 27.

She’s been planning and dreaming about her special day but Kelly says it’s turning into a nightmare.

Last March they booked the site for Germ’s wedding reception and paid a $1,600 deposit.

The mother and daughter became concerned when they both began trying to reach the owner of The V, Meredith Leastman, in January but say she never returned their calls.

“I called her and I sent her an email and then the next week I sent a Facebook message and then I sent a text and my daughter did too. She never would call us back,” said Kelly.

Kelly checked the wedding venue’s website and Facebook page and found no evidence that her daughter’s big day could be in jeopardy.

The last wedding that took place there was on New Year’s Eve.

Kelly says she became very worried when someone at a nearby business told her the venue had closed.

Channel 3 stopped by the business located at 138 Market Street to try to get answers. The doors were locked and there was a stack of newspapers piled up on the doorstep from as far back as mid-January.

Monday morning, Kelly finally heard back.

Leastman sent an email apologizing for being out of contact and said she’d been ill. She also said a check was in the mail.

In the meantime, Kelly had to scramble to find a new wedding reception venue and says the ordeal could still cost her thousands of dollars.

“I have to find a new DJ and print new wedding invitations,” she said.

Meredith Leastman tells Channel 3 she has not officially closed her business.

She says the space she leases needs some repairs and until they’re done she is not booking new events.

Leastman says she has canceled the three events, including London Germ’s wedding reception, that were scheduled in 2017 and has contacted everyone involved.

She also says she will refund their deposits.

Channel 3 contacted the Chattanooga Better Business Bureau.

No complaints have been filed against the venue.