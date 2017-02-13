Food City donates $115, 458 to Chattanooga Area Food Bank

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia’s largest hunger relief organization serving 20 counties,welcomed Food City Store Managers, along with District Managers Daryl Massey and Rodney Dillard, presenting the Food Bank with a check for $115,458.00. This money was raised in November and December 2016 through the cash registers of all 28 local Food City locations during the Share Your Christmas campaign.

In addition to donating directly to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, the local Food City stores were also able to select CAFB partner agencies in their areas to disperse some of the donations, meaning a significant portion of the money was reinvested in the community in which it was donated. Selected partner agencies included Rossville Church of Christ, The Care Mission (Here I Am), Tristate Food Pantry, and Soddy Daisy Food Bank. Representatives from these partner agencies were also in attendance for the presentation.