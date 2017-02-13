B.C.S.O. "Top 10 Most Wanted" fugitive arrested - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

B.C.S.O. "Top 10 Most Wanted" fugitive arrested

By WRCB Staff
Photo provided by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect on its Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Robert Christopher Bishop was wanted for failure to appear, five counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft under $500, two counts of theft of property over $500, and one count of theft of property over $1,000.

Bishop was wanted for thefts dating back to September of 2014.

If you have any information about another suspect on the Top 10 Most Wanted List, you're asked to call (423) 728-7304.

