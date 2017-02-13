Nine arrested in Alabama meth bust

An investigation into a burglary case led DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies to a trailer park where they arrested nine people on various drug-related charges.

William Lane Poe Jr, 33, of Fort Payne, was the suspect in the burglary investigation and was found by deputies to be in possession of illegal narcotics. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after a search warrant was obtained and executed.

Nine people were in the trailer at the time of the search warrant.

During the search, methamphetamine was found in the home. Those charged are:

Geneva Faye Waddell, 50, of Fort Payne

Mason Delane Gregory, 21, of Mentone

Tara Whitney Peacock, 29, of Henagar

Allison Leigh Gledhill, 25, Fort Payne

Calvin Glenn Waddell, 58, of Fort Payne

Ashley Dawn Harris, 27, of Crossville

Gary Mitchell Gregory Jr, 22, of Mentone

William Thomas Crane II, 39, of Crossville

They were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Douglas Edmondson, 44, of Fort Payne was arrested and charged with trafficking possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.