UPDATE: High-ranking THP officer, wife arrested and charged in Altamont

UPDATE: A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was hit with a stun gun and charged with public intoxication, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a home on SR 108 in Altamont. When they arrived, deputies discovered a disturbance between THP Major Stacey Williams and his neighbors.

Williams was taken into custody after deputies were forced to deploy tasers to control Williams.

Williams' wife, Tammy Williams was also taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Both were released on bond and their initial appearance in court is scheduled for March 9th.

Williams has been with the THP since 1994. He was named Major over the THP Special Investigations Bureau in 2014.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Tracy Trott said that Major Stacy Williams has been placed on discretionary leave and relieved of his official duties, according to a news release.



Williams, 47, will remain on discretionary leave with pay pending an investigation into allegations of conduct unbecoming for a department employee.

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s policy is to warn, suspend, demote or dismiss any employee whenever just or legal cause exists.

Sheriff Clint Shrum stated the District Attorney’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol Internal Affairs Division are also conducting investigations into the incident.

