Tale of the Tape: Trump and Trudeau meet for first time

BY JON SCHUPPE, NBC News

(NBC News) - Donald Trump and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who met for the first time Monday at the White House, are leaders of neighboring countries with a long history of warm relations.

Each is the scion of a powerful father, and each won office in a surprising electoral victory.

But that's about where the similarities end.

The two men are, in many ways, polar opposites of each other, raising questions about how well they'll get along.

They met Monday to talk about strengthening their countries' relationship, and to participate in a roundtable discussion on the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leaders. They are expected to hold a joint news conference at 2 p.m. ET.

BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the White House for meeting with President Trump https://t.co/2U31jN377d — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 13, 2017

Here's how Trump and Trudeau stack up against each other:

Physical: Trump is 70, stands about 6 foot 3 (or 6 foot 2, according to his driver's license) and weighs a reported 236 pounds. Trudeau is 45 and is listed as 6 foot 2, and was recorded at 180 pounds in a 2012 charity boxing match.

Family: Trump is the son of a real estate magnate and followed his father, Fred Trump, into the business, becoming one of America's wealthiest men before winning the presidency in November. Trudeau, elected in 2015, is the son of Pierre Trudeau, one of Canada's most popular politicians, who served 16 years as prime minster from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s and remains one of the country's most well-known politicians.

Personal: Trump is married to a former model, Melania Trump, his third wife, and has five children. Trudeau is married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, a former television host, and has three children.

Politics: Trump is the Republican Party's standard bearer, and has moved to the right since running for president, calling for tighter restrictions on immigrants and refugees, voicing skepticism of climate change, opposing abortion and saying things that have been criticized as promoting misogyny and sexual assault. Trudeau leads Canada's Liberal Party, embraces immigration and refugee resettlement, pushes for measures to slow climate change, supports abortion rights and calls himself a feminist.

Celebrity: Trump is himself a brand, the head of a real estate and hotel empire, a former casino owner, the past star of television's "The Apprentice," and an occasional bit actor, having played himself in a number of movies and TV shows, including "Zoolander," "Home Alone 2," "Sex and the City," and "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch." Trudeau, known for his dashing looks, played a hero in the 2007 film "The Great War," about Canada's involvement in World War 1, won a charity boxing match with a Conservative Party leader in 2012, and partially stripped for charity in 2011, raising around $1,500.

Ethics: Trump is facing a number of questions about the link between his varied business ties around the world and how that might influence the way he runs the U.S. government. Trudeau is under investigation by Canada's ethics commissioner over his family trip to a private islands in the Bahamas with the Aga Khan, a friend and spiritual leader to the world's 15 million or so Ismaili Muslims.