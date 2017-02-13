Leadership Chattanooga Alumni Association hosts candidate meet and greet

The Leadership Chattanooga Alumni Association is hosting an open mayoral and city council meet and greet event on February 28th from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The event is to increase voter participation in the March 7th city election. The event will be held in the Community Room at EPB, located on 10 West MLK Blvd.

“Voting is both a right and a privilege, but it’s also one of the most important responsibilities we have as U.S. citizens and as Tennesseans,” said Jaime Melton, president of the Leadership Chattanooga Alumni Association. “Voter apathy is a serious concern for our community, especially given how many local elections are being decided by less than 10 percent of the registered voting population. Our hope is that citizens will use this event as an opportunity to come and visit with the candidates in an informal setting while learning more about the local issues and their impact on the community.”

The meet and greet is open to all Chattanooga residents and will include coffee and pastries.