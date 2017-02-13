Young boy paves his way to state free throw shooting contest

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A third-grade student is looking to claim the title for best free throw shooter in Alabama.

The Dothan Eagle (http://bit.ly/2loTwOe) reports that Judson Bailey recently won a local Elk's Lodge Hoop Contest, knocking down 16 of 25 free throws. Bailey attends Highland Elementary School and will soon participate in a state contest in Birmingham.

If Bailey wins the state contest, he'll advance to regional event in Valdosta, Georgia. He says he spent several hours each day practicing weeks before the competition at his church and home.

Bailey uses indoor-safe balls taking while he shoots hoops on a small basketball goal on the door of his room. He said his free throw success is credited to his father, who taught him the technique of shooting from the line.

