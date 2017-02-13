Knox middle school students' experiment bound for space

The Aurora australis, also known as the southern lights, glows above the Earth on July 15, 2012. Joe Acaba / NASA via AP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Students from three Knoxville middle schools are traveling to Florida to see experiments launch with a mission to the International Space Station.

The winning experiment in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program is from a group of students from Bearden Middle School, who proposed testing the effectiveness of antibiotics on pink eye in space. Students from Halls Middle will also go to Florida, but their project, which came in second place, won't go into space. Another proposal from Vine Middle was selected for a future flight tentatively expected to launch in June.

Additionally, students from Knox County elementary schools participated by designing mission patches representing their communities.

