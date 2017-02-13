Cooler and breezy today

Good Monday. After a whopping high of 74 Sunday, we will have a nice cool down for the first half of the week.

Today we will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy with the high getting up to 59 and winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will stay chilly tonight with clear skies and lows dropping into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Valentine's Day should be a nice one. You will be spoiling your sweetie under partly cloudy skies as the high climbs to 57 degrees.

I expect a few showers Wednesday morning as a cold front slides through. Temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

After the front moves through, we will have a brief bout of cooler weather keeping our high in the low 50s Wednesday afternoon. We will stay chilly with the low dropping into the low 30s Thursday morning.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-50s.

Expect quite the warm up with highs in the mid to upper 60s Friday through the weekend. Overall the weekend looks good save a few isolated showers Saturday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY: