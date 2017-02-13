Cyclist struck and killed on Suck Creek Road

A crash Friday morning on Suck Creek Road has left a cyclist dead.

Upon arrival, deputies found 19-year old Cameron Reese who had been hit just before 10 AM while riding his bike.

He was then transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The name of the driver hasn't been released.

Investigators are asking for anyone that was in this area at the time or anyone with information to come forward.

You can also call the Hamilton county sheriff's office if you do have any information.

