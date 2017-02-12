Shooting victim shows up at Chattanooga hospital

UPDATE: At approximately 7:40 Sunday night the Chattanooga Police Department responded to Erlanger Hospital in reference to a person shot that had arrived in their personal vehicle.

When they arrived they found Marlon Jovaunty Crawl, Jr., 22, with non-life-threatening injuries. After speaking to the victim, police were able to determine that the shooting took place at the 2400 block of Glass Street. Officers were already on scene at Glass Street due to a shots fired call which has now been connected to this incident. The victim said he was shot while stopped at an intersection in his vehicle.

The is no information about the suspect at this time. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

One person showed up to a hospital in Chattanooga with a gunshot wound on Sunday.

Police said the shooting is possibly connected to a 9-1-1 call they received earlier in the day from Wilson Street. However, they said evidence has not yet confirmed that.

Police also haven't released the identity of the person who was shot.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.