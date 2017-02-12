North Georgia High School Baseball Season Preview

Although it is only mid-February and the brisk winter weather is still in the air, it's time for the high school baseball season in the Peach State. The GHSA begins its baseball season this week, and if you love to see some outstanding play on the diamond you're in luck.
The North Georgia area boasts some of the top teams in the entire state, featuring a number of players already committed or signed with Division 1, Division 2, and NAIA schools. Last season saw five different schools from the area made runs to the Elite Eight, including the Trion Bulldogs finishing as the Class A State Runner-Up. Through conversations with coaches, the competitiveness for teams in this area will remain as high as ever, and many teams expect to be pushing for postseason bids. Below is a full run-down of each team.
*Note* - A season preview for the Tennessee high schools in our area will be done at a later date, as their season does not begin until March.
Region 6-AAAAAA
Dalton Catamounts
Region 6-AAAA
Heritage Generals
LaFayette Rambles
Northwest Whitfield Bruins
Ridgeland Panthers
Southeast Whitfield Raiders
Region 6-AAA
Calhoun Yellow Jackets
Coahulla Creek Colts
LFO Warriors
Murray County Indians
North Murray Mountaineers
Ringgold Tigers
Region 7-AA
Chattooga Indians
Dade County Wolverines
Gordon Central Warriors
Region 6-A
Christian Heritage Lions
Gordon Lee Trojans
Trion Bulldogs
Brooks Carter is a Photojournalist and a Contributing Sports Writer/Reporter for WRCB-TV. You can follow him on Twitter @BrooksACarter
