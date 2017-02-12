North Georgia High School Baseball Season Preview - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

North Georgia High School Baseball Season Preview

By Brooks Carter, Sports
Although it is only mid-February and the brisk winter weather is still in the air, it's time for the high school baseball season in the Peach State. The GHSA begins its baseball season this week, and if you love to see some outstanding play on the diamond you're in luck.

The North Georgia area boasts some of the top teams in the entire state, featuring a number of players already committed or signed with Division 1, Division 2, and NAIA schools. Last season saw five different schools from the area made runs to the Elite Eight, including the Trion Bulldogs finishing as the Class A State Runner-Up. Through conversations with coaches, the competitiveness for teams in this area will remain as high as ever, and many teams expect to be pushing for postseason bids. Below is a full run-down of each team.

*Note* - A season preview for the Tennessee high schools in our area will be done at a later date, as their season does not begin until March. 

Region 6-AAAAAA
Dalton Catamounts

  • Head Coach: Rhett Parrott
  • Last Season
    • Record: 24-9
    • Season results: 7AAAAA Runner-Up; Lost to Gainesville in AAAAA State Quarterfinals
  • Key returning players
    • Cole Shelton - 1B/3B/Pitcher (Senior)
    • Maddux Houghton - SS/Closing Pitcher (Senior)
    • JP Tighe - Catcher (Junior)
    • Harrison Norman - 1B/OF/Pitcher (Junior)

Region 6-AAAA
Heritage Generals

  • Head Coach: Eric Beagles
  • Last Season
    • Record: 24-9
    • Season results: 7AAAA Champion; Lost to Locust Grove in AAAA State Semifinals
  • Key returning players
    • Joseph Hill - SS (Senior)
    • Cole Wilcox - Pitcher (Senior)
    • Johnathan Hickman - 3rd Base (Junior)

LaFayette Rambles

  • Head Coach: Mike Shank
  • Last Season
    • Record: 11-15
    • Season results: Missed playoffs
  • Key returning players
    • Logan Teasley - SS/Pitcher (Senior)
    • Brady Anderson - Catcher (Junior)
    • A.J. Buck -  Infield/Pitcher (Junior)

Northwest Whitfield Bruins

  • Head Coach: Todd Middleton
  • Last Season
    • Record: 8-18
    • Season results: Missed playoffs
  • Key returning players
    • No information was provided by coach

Ridgeland Panthers

  • Head Coach: Scott Harden
  • Last Season 
    • Record: 17-11
    • Season results: Lost to Marist in 1st round of AAAA State Playoffs
  • Key returning players:
    • Will Hodges - Catcher (Senior)
    • Austin Delay - Left Field (Senior)
    • Ivy Boehm - P/3B (Senior)

Southeast Whitfield Raiders

  • Head Coach: Brad Lofton
  • Last Season
    • Record: 8-17
    • Season results: Missed playoffs
  • Key returning players
    • Daniel Chavarria - SS/P (Senior)
    • Jordan Pratt - 1B/Catcher (Senior)
    • Keaton McCutchen - RF (Senior)
    • Brady Foster - 2B (Senior)
    • Oscar Hernandez - P/1B (Senior)

Region 6-AAA
Calhoun Yellow Jackets

  • Head Coach: Chip Henderson 
  • Last Season
    • Record: 22-10
    • Season results: 6-AAA Runner-up; Lost to Cedartown in AAA State Quarterfinals
  • Key returning players
    • Tanner Gallman - Catcher (Senior)
    • Jackson Braden - P/3B (Senior)
    • Austin Trammell - P/SS (Senior)
    • Ryan Randall - Outfielder (Senior)

Coahulla Creek Colts

  • Head Coach: Michael Bolen
  • Last Season
    • Record: 14-12
    • Season results: Missed playoffs
  • Key returning players
    • Hayden Lock - SS (Senior)
    • Trent Collins - Pitcher (Senior)
    • Hunter Cronan - Catcher (Senior)

LFO Warriors

  • Head Coach: Johnny Burch 
  • Last Season
    • Record: 15-11
    • Season results: Missed playoffs
  • Key returning players
    • Logan Gruetter - Catcher (Senior)
    • Garren Mauldin - P/IF (Senior)
    • Andrew Brock - P/IF (Junior)

Murray County Indians

  • Head Coach: Kim Alderdice
  • Last Season
    • Record: 2-23
    • Season results: Missed playoffs
  • Key returning players
    • No info was provided by coach

North Murray Mountaineers

  • Head Coach: Stephen Granger
  • Last Season
    • Record: 13-10
    • Season results: Missed playoffs
  • Key returning players
    • No info was provided by coach

Ringgold Tigers

  • Head Coach: Brent Tucker 
  • Last Season
    • Record: 25-8
    • Season results: 6-AAA Champion; Lost to Jackson County in AAA State Quarterfinals
  • Key returning players
    • Rhett Baldwin - 3rd Base
    • Tyler Nichols - Middle IF
    • Noah Parrish - 1st Base

Region 7-AA
Chattooga Indians

  • Head Coach: Josh Mitchell
  • Last Season
    • Record: 6-20
    • Season results: Missed playoffs
  • Key returning players
    • Jay Broome (Senior)
    • Lakelin Pilcher (Senior)
    • Dexter Brown (Sophomore)

Dade County Wolverines

  • Head Coach: Brent Cooper
  • Last Season
    • Record: 8-15 
    • Season results: Missed playoffs
  • Key returning players
    • Bryce Nethery - 2nd Base (Senior)
    • Seth Swader - SS/Pitcher (Junior)
    • Greg Templeton - Pitcher (Junior)
    • Jordan Heath - Catcher (Junior)

Gordon Central Warriors

  • Head Coach: Chris Stephens
  • Last Season
    • Record: 0-26
    • Season results: Missed playoffs
  • Key returning players
    • No info was provided by coach

Region 6-A
Christian Heritage Lions

  • Head Coach: Jamey Middleton
  • Last Season
    • Record: 6-15
    • Season results: Missed playoffs
  • Key returning players:
    • Avry Thomason (Senior) - Catcher
    • Darryn Pasqua (Senior) - P/1B/3B
    • Patterson Beene - (Senior) - SS

Gordon Lee Trojans

  • Head Coach: Mike Dunfee 
  • Last Season
    • Record: 21-8
    • Season results: 7-AA Region Champions; Lost to Holy Innocents’ Episcopal in 1st round of AA State Playoffs
  • Key returning players
    • Chaney Rogers - P/OF/1B (Senior)
    • Ethan Clark - P/3B (Senior)
    • Dylan Minghini - Catcher (Junior)

Trion Bulldogs

  • Head Coach: Jason Lanham
  • Last Season
    • Record: 24-8
    • Season results: Lost to Treutlen in Class A State Championship
  • Key returning players
    • Evan Walker - P/SS/OF (Senior)
    • Jackson Bowers - Catcher (Senior)
    • Ty Reynolds - P/1st Base (Senior)  

Brooks Carter is a Photojournalist and a Contributing Sports Writer/Reporter for WRCB-TV. You can follow him on Twitter @BrooksACarter

