North Georgia High School Baseball Season Preview

Although it is only mid-February and the brisk winter weather is still in the air, it's time for the high school baseball season in the Peach State. The GHSA begins its baseball season this week, and if you love to see some outstanding play on the diamond you're in luck.

The North Georgia area boasts some of the top teams in the entire state, featuring a number of players already committed or signed with Division 1, Division 2, and NAIA schools. Last season saw five different schools from the area made runs to the Elite Eight, including the Trion Bulldogs finishing as the Class A State Runner-Up. Through conversations with coaches, the competitiveness for teams in this area will remain as high as ever, and many teams expect to be pushing for postseason bids. Below is a full run-down of each team.

*Note* - A season preview for the Tennessee high schools in our area will be done at a later date, as their season does not begin until March.

Region 6-AAAAAA

Dalton Catamounts

Head Coach: Rhett Parrott

Last Season Record: 24-9 Season results: 7AAAAA Runner-Up; Lost to Gainesville in AAAAA State Quarterfinals

Key returning players Cole Shelton - 1B/3B/Pitcher (Senior) Maddux Houghton - SS/Closing Pitcher (Senior) JP Tighe - Catcher (Junior) Harrison Norman - 1B/OF/Pitcher (Junior)



Region 6-AAAA

Heritage Generals

Head Coach: Eric Beagles

Last Season Record: 24-9 Season results: 7AAAA Champion; Lost to Locust Grove in AAAA State Semifinals

Key returning players Joseph Hill - SS (Senior) Cole Wilcox - Pitcher (Senior) Johnathan Hickman - 3rd Base (Junior)



LaFayette Rambles

Head Coach: Mike Shank

Last Season Record: 11-15 Season results: Missed playoffs

Key returning players Logan Teasley - SS/Pitcher (Senior) Brady Anderson - Catcher (Junior) A.J. Buck - Infield/Pitcher (Junior)



Northwest Whitfield Bruins

Head Coach: Todd Middleton

Last Season Record: 8-18 Season results: Missed playoffs

Key returning players No information was provided by coach



Ridgeland Panthers

Head Coach: Scott Harden

Last Season Record: 17-11 Season results: Lost to Marist in 1st round of AAAA State Playoffs

Key returning players: Will Hodges - Catcher (Senior) Austin Delay - Left Field (Senior) Ivy Boehm - P/3B (Senior)



Southeast Whitfield Raiders

Head Coach: Brad Lofton

Last Season Record: 8-17 Season results: Missed playoffs

Key returning players Daniel Chavarria - SS/P (Senior) Jordan Pratt - 1B/Catcher (Senior) Keaton McCutchen - RF (Senior) Brady Foster - 2B (Senior) Oscar Hernandez - P/1B (Senior)



Region 6-AAA

Calhoun Yellow Jackets

Head Coach: Chip Henderson

Last Season Record: 22-10 Season results: 6-AAA Runner-up; Lost to Cedartown in AAA State Quarterfinals

Key returning players Tanner Gallman - Catcher (Senior) Jackson Braden - P/3B (Senior) Austin Trammell - P/SS (Senior) Ryan Randall - Outfielder (Senior)



Coahulla Creek Colts

Head Coach: Michael Bolen

Last Season Record: 14-12 Season results: Missed playoffs

Key returning players Hayden Lock - SS (Senior) Trent Collins - Pitcher (Senior) Hunter Cronan - Catcher (Senior)



LFO Warriors

Head Coach: Johnny Burch

Last Season Record: 15-11 Season results: Missed playoffs

Key returning players Logan Gruetter - Catcher (Senior) Garren Mauldin - P/IF (Senior) Andrew Brock - P/IF (Junior)



Murray County Indians

Head Coach: Kim Alderdice

Last Season Record: 2-23 Season results: Missed playoffs

Key returning players No info was provided by coach



North Murray Mountaineers

Head Coach: Stephen Granger

Last Season Record: 13-10 Season results: Missed playoffs

Key returning players No info was provided by coach



Ringgold Tigers

Head Coach: Brent Tucker

Last Season Record: 25-8 Season results: 6-AAA Champion; Lost to Jackson County in AAA State Quarterfinals

Key returning players Rhett Baldwin - 3rd Base Tyler Nichols - Middle IF Noah Parrish - 1st Base



Region 7-AA

Chattooga Indians

Head Coach: Josh Mitchell

Last Season Record: 6-20 Season results: Missed playoffs

Key returning players Jay Broome (Senior) Lakelin Pilcher (Senior) Dexter Brown (Sophomore)



Dade County Wolverines

Head Coach: Brent Cooper

Last Season Record: 8-15 Season results: Missed playoffs

Key returning players Bryce Nethery - 2nd Base (Senior) Seth Swader - SS/Pitcher (Junior) Greg Templeton - Pitcher (Junior) Jordan Heath - Catcher (Junior)



Gordon Central Warriors

Head Coach: Chris Stephens

Last Season Record: 0-26 Season results: Missed playoffs

Key returning players No info was provided by coach



Region 6-A

Christian Heritage Lions

Head Coach: Jamey Middleton

Last Season Record: 6-15 Season results: Missed playoffs

Key returning players: Avry Thomason (Senior) - Catcher Darryn Pasqua (Senior) - P/1B/3B Patterson Beene - (Senior) - SS



Gordon Lee Trojans

Head Coach: Mike Dunfee

Last Season Record: 21-8 Season results: 7-AA Region Champions; Lost to Holy Innocents’ Episcopal in 1st round of AA State Playoffs

Key returning players Chaney Rogers - P/OF/1B (Senior) Ethan Clark - P/3B (Senior) Dylan Minghini - Catcher (Junior)



Trion Bulldogs

Head Coach: Jason Lanham

Last Season Record: 24-8 Season results: Lost to Treutlen in Class A State Championship

Key returning players Evan Walker - P/SS/OF (Senior) Jackson Bowers - Catcher (Senior) Ty Reynolds - P/1st Base (Senior)



