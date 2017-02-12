Woman shot on S Watkins Street

A woman was shot Saturday night in the 1900 block of South Watkins Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim, Nicole Roberts, 37, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and provided medical attention, later transporting the victim to Erlanger Hospital. There is no suspect information at this time.

Police ask that anyone who has information on this shooting contact the Chattanooga Police Department immediately. You can remain anonymous. Call 423-698-2525.