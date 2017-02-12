Braves trade for Reds 2B Brandon Phillips

The Atlanta Braves have beefed up their infield by acquiring 4-time Gold Glove 2nd Baseman, Brandon Phillips from the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.

Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal reported late Saturday night that the two teams were close to a trade. Rosenthal thinks the deal will be finalized Sunday.

Source: Phillips trade from #Reds to #Braves expected to be done tomorrow. CIN will pay most of Phillips’ $14M salary in 2017, save some $$. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2017

Source adds: #Reds’ return will be minimal. Motivation for CIN is to clear infield logjam. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2017

Phillips took to Twitter on Saturday night to praise his agents for getting a deal done, Phillips resides in Atlanta.

I see ya @Baseball_ACES making dreams come true! Always getting things done especially when they need to be. #SALUTE #Outchea — Brandon Phillips (@DatDudeBP) February 12, 2017

ESPN's Buster Olney also confirmed the deal was done Sunday morning.

The Braves and Reds have finished the agreement on the Brandon Phillips deal. Just checking boxes now before the announcement. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 12, 2017

Source tells me deal to send Phillips to ATL about done. #reds getting 2 players back. MLB must approve $$ in deal. CIN eating most of it — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) February 12, 2017

The Reds have been trying to trade Phillips for awhile, but were unsuccessful due to his no trade clause in his contract.

#Braves acquire second baseman Brandon Phillips (@DatDudeBP) from the Reds in three-player trade. Details: pic.twitter.com/5FOSBJMvEV — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 12, 2017

Brandon Phillips career stats and accolades: