Braves trade for Reds 2B Brandon Phillips

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Atlanta Braves have beefed up their infield by acquiring 4-time Gold Glove 2nd Baseman, Brandon Phillips from the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports. 

Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal reported late Saturday night that the two teams were close to a trade. Rosenthal thinks the deal will be finalized Sunday.

Phillips took to Twitter on Saturday night to praise his agents for getting a deal done, Phillips resides in Atlanta. 

ESPN's Buster Olney also confirmed the deal was done Sunday morning. 

The Reds have been trying to trade Phillips for awhile, but were unsuccessful due to his no trade clause in his contract. 

Brandon Phillips career stats and accolades: 

  • 3-time All-Star
  • 4-time Gold Glove winner
  • Batting Average: .275
  • Home Runs: 197
  • RBI: 889
  • Stolen Bases: 198
