S. Pittsburg woman charged with theft

A South Pittsburg woman is accused of stealing from her former employer.

In April of 2016, TBI Special Agents started looking into a former employee of Sequatchie Concrete Services who had allegedly embezzled money from the company.

The TBI said their investigation revealed that Debra Hughes stole more than $200,000 from the business between 2012 and 2015.

Hughes was indicted on February 6th and charged with one count of theft over $60,000. She was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Marion County Jail on a $20,000 bond.