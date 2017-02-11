UPDATE: Man dies in Summerville house fire

Officials in Lexington, Kentucky, Baltimore, New York City and Virginia have moved to take down statues, monuments and plaques memorializing figures of the Confederacy.More
Officials in Lexington, Kentucky, Baltimore, New York City and Virginia have moved to take down statues, monuments and plaques memorializing figures of the Confederacy.More
The National Park Service wants to deliver the message that there is a difference between Civil War monuments and confederate statues.More
The National Park Service wants to deliver the message that there is a difference between Civil War monuments and confederate statues.More
Walter Pratt was last seen leaving his home around 3 p.m. Wednesday.More
Walter Pratt was last seen leaving his home around 3 p.m. Wednesday.More