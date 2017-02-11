UPDATE: Man dies in Summerville house fire

Officials with the Summerville Fire Department are investigating a deadly house fire.

Details are limited, but Summerville Fire Chief Robbie Latham said 52 year old, Timothy A. Brown died. His identity has not been released.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Highland Avenue near Ira Pollard Drive. Firefighters said the home appeared to be vacant but brown was known to trespass on the property.

The fire originated in the living room and the cause was the misuse of candles.

This is the fourth fatal fire in four months in Summerville.

