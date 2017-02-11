Jonathan Allen Selected as 2016 Rotary Lombardi Award Winner

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (RollTide.com)– Alabama football's Jonathan Allen was selected as the 2016 winner of the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Saturday evening.

The award marked Allen's fourth national award of his senior season, as he was also the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award, which honor the national defensive player of the year, and the Ted Hendricks Award, which goes to the top defensive end in college football. The Leesburg, Va., native was also selected as a unanimous All-American and was chosen as the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year by both the Associated Press and the conference coaches.

Allen, one of the Crimson Tide's permanent captains for the 2016 season, leaves the Capstone as one of the most decorated defensive players in program history. He finished his Crimson Tide career ranked second in Alabama annals for sacks with 28.5 (-205 yards) thanks to his standout senior campaign in which he led the Tide with 10.5 (-82 yards). He finished the 2016 season with 69 total tackles to rank third on the team, including 16 for loss (-94 yards) that tied him for second. Allen also collected a team-high 15 quarterback hurries while adding three fumble recoveries for 115 yards, two of which went for touchdowns of 75 and 30 yards, in his final season.

The Rotary Lombardi Award is presented annually to the college football player who best demonstrates outstanding performance and skill in their position and best exemplifies the discipline, virtue and wisdom that defined Vincent Lombardi's exceptional brand of leadership.

Allen took home the award over fellow finalists Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Myles Garrett (Texas A&M) and Jabrill Peppers of Michigan. He becomes the second winner in program history, with Cornelius Bennett claiming the honor in 1986.