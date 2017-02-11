Sale Creek JROTC help build handicap ramp

Sale Creek's JROTC partnered with one organization today to help give back to the Soddy Daisy community.

They spent the day with the Neighborhood Helpers Volunteer Ministry building a handicap ramp at a home on Hyatt Road. This was part of a service project for the JROTC.

One member we spoke with says it was a rewarding experience,"Definitely exhausting, but it feels nice to do something good for someone else especially because there's not enough of that sometimes in this world," said Sale Creek JROTC cadet. Colby Davis,

The coordinator for the Neighborhood Helping Volunteers Ministry says today's ramp cost more than $2000. So far, they've built more than 200 of these ramps.

The coordinator tells us there are a number of organizations who pitch in funds if you need help paying for the project.