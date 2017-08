A domestic disturbance in Calhoun, Georgia turned into a murder-suicide.

Calhoun Police say it happened just after 7 Friday night at the Calhoun Tobacco and Food Mart on South Highway 41. Police saw a man run around the store, then heard a single gunshot. They found a woman dead behind the counter.

Police later identified her as 18-year old, Valerie Castillo from California. The man, Victor Pacheo who's also from California, was found dead behind the store.