GSP investigating fatal crash in Dalton

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

Georgia State Patrol are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Dalton. 

GSP officials say they received the call around 2:40 p.m. Friday to a single vehicle crash on Dawnville Beaverdale Road. 

Investigators say Korey J. Harwood, 24, was driving a 2009 Honda Civic when he lost control of his vehicle, hit a curb, then over corrected crossing the double yellow line and hitting a ditch. GSP says when the vehicle hit the ditch the vehicle overturned. 

Harwood was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the the vehicle. He was taken to Hamilton Medical where he succumbed to his injuries. 

