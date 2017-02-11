Popular cheese brand recalls over contamination concerns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Popular cheese brand recalls over contamination concerns

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

PLYMOUTH, WIS. - Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling a specialty cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.

A company in Indiana notified Sargento that it supplied the company with a Longhorn Colby Cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes. 

No illnesses have been reported because of that cheese.

The recalled products are:

  • 6.84 ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017
  • 8 ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho and Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017

Sargento has also recalled some products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese. No other Sargento products are affected.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.